Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $139.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

