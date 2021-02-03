Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

HLNE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. 414,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,307. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

