Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,579. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

