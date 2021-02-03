Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

NYSE HMN traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,668 shares of company stock worth $562,028. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

