Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $161.42. 687,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,922. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.05.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.