LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,500. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. LCNB has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.