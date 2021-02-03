LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

