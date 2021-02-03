LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Earnings History for LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit