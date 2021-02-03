Markel (NYSE:MKL) Announces Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Markel stock traded up $39.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,048.79. 111,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,014.32. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.60.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

