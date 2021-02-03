McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.51. 1,544,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $163.76. McKesson has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

