McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.35. 69,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

