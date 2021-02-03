OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

NYSE OCFT traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,585. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

