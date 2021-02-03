Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBI stock remained flat at $$8.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,684,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,008. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

