Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,937. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Earnings History for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit