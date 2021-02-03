Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,937. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

