Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,094,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,559,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

