Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

SBT stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

