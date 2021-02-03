Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $282.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,413 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,959.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,757 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $80,324.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,099.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

