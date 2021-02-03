Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
SYY stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 312,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
