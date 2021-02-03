Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 312,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

