Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $76.40. 4,967,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,747. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,090.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Earnings History for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit