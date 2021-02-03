Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $76.40. 4,967,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,747. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,090.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

