TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 181,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $106,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,330.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

