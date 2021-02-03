TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.
Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 181,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.
