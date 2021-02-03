Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.