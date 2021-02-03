Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.
VRTX stock opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.
In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.
