Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VRTX opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.88.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

