Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.
VRTX opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.88.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.
