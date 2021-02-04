AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Announces Earnings Results

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 3,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,276. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

