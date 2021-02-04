Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

AFL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 296,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Get Aflac alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.