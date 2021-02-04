Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.61 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 7.60-7.80 EPS.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Earnings History for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

