Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $19.25 EPS

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:BABA traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.43. 24,503,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.



