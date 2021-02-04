Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

ALGT stock traded up $26.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.38. 312,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,930. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $221.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

