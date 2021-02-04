Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

