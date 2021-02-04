Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,212.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3,186.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

