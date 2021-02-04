Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Amcor stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Get Amcor alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.