Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

