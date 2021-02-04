ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ANGI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

