Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

APO traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. 81,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

