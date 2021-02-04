Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.