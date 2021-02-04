Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABG opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.