Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

