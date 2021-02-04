Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.