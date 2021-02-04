Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $6.20 on Thursday, reaching $45.73. 655,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $249.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 2.08. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

