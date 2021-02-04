Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,937. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

