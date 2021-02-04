Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,937. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
