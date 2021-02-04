Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 15,430,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,891,296. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

