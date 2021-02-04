Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.
Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 15,430,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,891,296. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
