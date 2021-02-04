Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $904,407.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

