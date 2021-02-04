Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

