Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

BIP stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. 249,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

