Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 513,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $366.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

