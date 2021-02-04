Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,939. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.