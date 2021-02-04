CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

CFBK opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

