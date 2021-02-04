Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,876. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts have commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

