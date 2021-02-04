CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP stock traded up $8.27 on Thursday, hitting $165.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,866. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

