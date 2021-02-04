CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 2,953,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

