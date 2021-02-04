Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $4.65 on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,767,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

